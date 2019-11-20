Hue Jackson Felt 'Obligation' to NFL to Back out of Colin Kaepernick Workout

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson discussed his role in the much-publicized Colin Kaepernick workout during an interview with Kristine Leahy.

Jackson pointed out the NFL asked him to lead the workout and that he was "surprised" when he heard the timing and location were moved. While Kaepernick's representatives apparently told him they would still like it if he was involved, he cited the distance to the new location and an "obligation" to the NFL when explaining why he didn't ultimately participate.

"I felt a responsibility and obligation to the National Football League because they're the ones who asked me to do it," Jackson explained.

Jackson said he ultimately went home instead of where the workout was held because he believed he would be doing something for Kaepernick and not the NFL if he still attended the event.

To say Saturday's workout didn't go according to plan would be an understatement.

Kaepernick's representatives released a statement explaining media were invited to a workout that would be at a different location and time than the one the league initially arranged. The league responded with its own statement saying it was "disappointed" in the changes:

Following the workout, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback spoke to a crowd and said he was "ready to go anywhere" and will "interview with any team at any time."