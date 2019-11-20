Video: 76ers' Ben Simmons Knocks Down 1st Career 3-Pointer vs. Knicks

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

It took 172 regular-season games, but Ben Simmons has done the unthinkable.

He hit a three-point shot.

Simmons received a pass in the corner during Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks, squared up without hesitation and let it fly. The end result was three points on the scoreboard, an ecstatic call from announcer Marc Zumoff and thousands of fans celebrating in the Wells Fargo Center like Philadelphia made it past the second round of the playoffs.

There is a reason the seemingly typical shot received so much fanfare.

Simmons was 0-of-17 from beyond the arc in his career since Philadelphia selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft. It was also his first attempted triple of the 2019-20 campaign.

While his shooting has become a punchline on social media, even an average stroke from downtown would help open up the lane for additional penetration and create more space for Joel Embiid to work on the blocks.

Simmons and the 76ers have something to build on following Wednesday's shot.