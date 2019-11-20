Patriots' Tom Brady Jokes He Hasn't Liked Cowboys 'Since Coming out of the Womb'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Tom Brady will bring a little extra personal motivation into the New England Patriots' matchup with the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon.

"I've really not liked the Cowboys since coming out of the womb," the Patriots quarterback, who grew up a San Francisco 49ers fan in San Mateo, California, joked to reporters on Wednesday.

Brady has played the Cowboys four times in his NFL career, per Pro Football Reference, and New England has gone undefeated. The last time the Pats faced the Cowboys came in 2015, and New England ran away with a 30-6 win at AT&T Stadium.

Sunday's contest will mark the first time Brady has played a Dak Prescott-led Cowboys team:

The 42-year-old six-time Super Bowl champion also said he has "a lot of respect" for the Cowboys. "They've had a great winning organization, and a lot of great players in their history," he added.

Brady's lighthearted slight toward Dallas came after he expressed more serious frustration with his own offense following the Pats' narrow 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. He told reporters he thinks the unit needs to "probably do everything better."

Despite Brady's concerns, the Patriots are 9-1 atop the AFC.

The Cowboys are 6-4 atop the NFC East.