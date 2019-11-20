Dejan Kulusevski Says He's 'Fine at Parma' Amid Manchester United Rumours

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly showing interest isn't enough to turn Dejan Kulusevski's head after he expressed his happiness at Parma, where he is on loan until next summer.

Kulusevski, whose parent club is Atalanta, said he's not thinking about moving on during the winter transfer window, per Metro's Phil Haigh: "I'm fine at Parma. I'm happy to be here. I've found the perfect club. The market? I'm playing well, so it's normal to write about other clubs, but I don't think about [a January move] because I have an annual deal with Parma."

Still just 19, Kulusevski has been coming to prominence this season, with United keen. United are supposed to have been enticed by his performance during a 2-0 win over AS Roma, when a United scout there to watch loanee Chris Smalling took notice of Parma's rising star, per Corriere della Sera (h/t Metro).

United's interest is the result of the teenager's quality performances in the Italian top flight this term, performances that have yielded two goals and five assists.

Kulusevski wasn't nearly as effective with Atalanta last season, but working with Parma boss Roberto D'Aversa has helped unlock his potential. The player who can flourish out wide or operate behind the striker has been tormenting defences with his vision, flair and willingness to take on shots early:

Successful performances at club level have translated into exposure on the international stage after Kulusevski came off the bench for Sweden during a 3-0 win over the Faroe Islands in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers recently.

There is no denying Kulusevski is set to continue attracting interested suitors as the season progresses. United would be wise to keep him on the radar since the Red Devils have an obvious need for a dynamic presence who could boost their creativity from midfield.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfield ranks are populated with industry and brawn in the form of Scott McTominay, Fred and little-used Nemanja Matic. There is potentially ample guile thanks to Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira, but Paul Pogba remains inconsistent and has been dealing with injuries.

United need a young talisman to build around in the middle, and Kulusevski fits the bill. For now, though, the Manchester club would be smart to keep tabs on the burgeoning talent while he accelerates his development during what is proving to be a highly educational and beneficial stay with Parma.