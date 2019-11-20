Robert Lewandowski Says Hansi Flick Has 'Breathed a New Life' into Bayern Munich

TF-Images/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski has said interim Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has "breathed a new life" into the club after the exit of Niko Kovac.

Kovac was sacked earlier this month after Bayern were thrashed 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga:

Flick was installed as interim boss, and before the international break he oversaw a 2-0 victory against Olympiakos in the UEFA Champions League and a 4-0 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund in the German top flight.

It has since been announced the 54-year-old will remain in charge at least until Christmas.

Lewandowski has now hailed the impact Flick has made on the squad, per Amitai Winehouse of MailOnline:

"The bosses made the decision [on Kovac]. It just did not work. Hansi Flick did a great job in just a few days to set us up tactically very well. The players believed directly in him and his words, he has breathed a new life into us.

"He's honest and direct. The players immediately noticed that. He also works very well tactically. I don't want to say that everything's perfect now, but in a few days he has done a very good job."

Bayern sit third in the Bundesliga, four points back from surprise pace-setters Borussia Monchengladbach:

They are back in action on Saturday when they visit Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Lewandowski will be looking to maintain his staggering 2019-20 scoring record at the Merkur Spielarena.

The Polish striker has netted in all 11 of Bayern's Bundesliga games this term, as well as each of their four Champions League matches:

Fortuna should be easy pickings for Bayern. They sit 13th in the Bundesliga table after winning just two of their last 10 matches.

However, Bayern can ill afford to be complacent.

Almost exactly a year ago, Dodi Lukebakio scored a hat-trick as Fortuna held Bayern to a 3-3 draw at the Allianz Arena.