Gareth Bale Jokes 'It's About Time' Aaron Ramsey Contributed After Wales Brace

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Gareth Bale joked with his Wales team-mate Aaron Ramsey that "it's about time he f--king contributed" after they secured their qualification for next summer's UEFA 2020 European Championship.

Ramsey was on target twice for Wales on Tuesday night in the 2-0 win over Hungary, with the Juventus midfielder opening the scoring after a brilliant cross from Bale in the first period. It means Ryan Giggs' side did enough to keep ahead of Slovakia in Group E and maintain a qualifying spot.

Afterwards, Real Madrid star Bale and Ramsey were evidently delighted, and the former took a light-hearted jibe at his international team-mate following the contest. "It's about time he f--king contributed," he said, per James Westwood of Goal.

Here is more of what the pair had to say to Sky Sports after a memorable night for the country:

While Ramsey netted two goals in the win, Bale also made a big impression on the fixture, per Sky Sports Statto:

Afterwards, Giggs also praised the team and in particular two-goal hero Ramsey, per Sky Sports (h/t Westwood):

"It doesn't get any better, it's amazing! From where we were in the summer, all credit to the lads for coming back. One of the best days of my life.

"... This side can do a lot more. There is quality in the squad, not just the XI. Every player has shown their class, some of the lads were on their last legs at the end there. Aaron Ramsey has shown that class, his finishes—we missed him! Better late than never I suppose."

Ramsey's last goal for Wales came over a year ago in the 4-1 win over Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League and injury issues have prevented him from playing a full part in the team's qualification campaign.

On Tuesday, he showcased how influential he can be, with his predatory instincts in front of goal ultimately deciding the match in Wales' favour.

Per The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, the Hungary clash was the first time in a while that Giggs had been able to get his star attackers in the XI together:

Football writer Tom Williams noted at the start of Tuesday's game that Wales are, unsurprisingly, much more prolific with Bale and Ramsey in the team:

The draw for the group stages of the competition will take place on November 30, and while the Wales players will be excited to see who they're pitted against next summer, club commitments will be the main focus for the time being.

Ramsey will be out to continue his impressive form in a crucial game for Juventus on Saturday, when they visit Atalanta. Meanwhile, Bale will be hoping to play for Madrid for the first time since September on the same day, when they host Real Sociedad.