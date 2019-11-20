Brazil Manager Tite Defends Limited Rodrygo Minutes in International Friendlies

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Brazil manager Tite has said patience is required with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes after he received limited playing time during the recent international break.

After shining with his club, the 18-year-old was called up to the Selecao senior setup for the first time. However, he played just 19 minutes as a substitute on his debut in the friendly defeat against Argentina and had even less time to make an impact off the bench in Tuesday's 3-0 win over South Korea.

Given his talent, Brazil supporters would have been itching to see more of Rodrygo. However, Tite thinks it's better to take their time with the Madrid starlet, per Nicholas McGee of Goal:

"It's one thing to throw Rodrygo into a system that's already structured, like Real's. It's another thing to put him in a team that is being reassembled, even if he was doing the same job in the same position.

"It was so hard to organise for the team for today, and they responded well. They were close to scoring a fourth and a fifth.

"It was a chance for Fabinho, Renan Lodi and Militao. They earned the chance and asserted themselves. Could it have been Rodrygo? Yes, but I preserved the continuity and the good moment of the team in the game."

Tite's pragmatic approach to the match against South Korea is understandable, given the victory was Brazil's first in five games. Lucas Paqueta, Philippe Coutinho and Danilo were on the scoresheet for the Copa America winners.

Rodrygo showed glimpses of his talent in both games, although there'll be a lot more to come from him in national-team colours on the evidence of his start to life in Madrid. He netted this stunning hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League win over Galatasaray:

Per B/R Football, it was a landmark performance from the teenager on European football's biggest stage:

When he arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Santos in the summer, it wasn't clear how much of an influence he would have in the senior setup this season. But already, the Brazil international has shown manager Zinedine Zidane he can be a big player.

Clearly, Rodrygo has an eye for goal, but his all-round game is impressive too. He's shown he can dribble past opposition players, use both feet and has even put in a defensive effort when deployed in wide areas.

Tom Allnutt of Agence France-Presse believes he can be an ideal foil for Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard in attack:

Tite's reluctance to throw Rodrygo into the limelight too quickly is understandable, especially given the wealth of attacking talent he has at his disposal.

The youngster would have likely benefitted from the experience of going away and getting some minutes with the national team. The fact he's seen relatively little action means Rodrygo will likely be in contention to start on Saturday, when Los Blancos face Real Sociedad in La Liga.