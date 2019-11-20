Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster's Knee Injury Not Serious; Likely Out vs. Bengals

David Richard/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is "not expected" to play in Week 12 with knee and concussion concerns, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:

The Steelers have already had to play without Smith-Schuster for most of their Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He suffered a concussion and knee injury in the second quarter when a pair of Browns defenders sandwiched the 2018 Pro Bowler between them.

Injuries haven't been a problem for Smith-Schuster in his career. He's played in every game since the start of 2018 after playing in 14 games as a rookie in 2017.

Smith-Schuster, who turns 23 on Friday, has been a bright spot for an otherwise disappointing Pittsburgh offense this season. He leads the team with 60 targets, 38 receptions and 524 yards and is tied for the team lead with three receiving touchdowns.

Until Smith-Schuster is able to return, the Steelers will have Diontae Johnson step into his role and James Washington on the other side of the field.