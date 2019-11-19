Ex-Marseille, Aris Star Sergio Contreras Arrested in Major Spanish Drug Raid

EuroFootball/Getty Images

Former Spanish striker Sergio Contreras Pardo was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of leading a drug ring in Spain, according to the Agence France-Presse.

Spanish police launched simultaneous raids in Estepona, Malaga, Granada and Sevilla and made around 20 arrests.

In addition to almost a ton of hashish, authorities confiscated weapons and paperwork associated with the drug ring.

One source told the AFP that Contreras "was the head of the organization."

The 36-year-old, who also went by Koke during his playing career, came up through the ranks at Malaga in La Liga and made his debut during the 2002-03 season. He moved to Olympique Marseille in 2004 and appeared in 54 games for the French club.

Following a brief loan spell at Sporting in Portugal, Contreras signed with Greek side Aris, where he spent the bulk of his career. Across two stints, he made 175 appearances and scored 39 goals.