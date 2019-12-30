Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins Declares for 2020 NFL Draft, Forgoes Senior Season

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Running back J.K. Dobbins is ready to test his game at the professional level.

The Ohio State star announced Monday he will forgo his senior year and enter the 2020 NFL draft.

The decision comes on the heels of OSU's painful 29-23 loss in the College Football Playoff to Clemson on Saturday. Dobbins rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown while catching six passes for 47 yards.

Dobbins has been one of the nation's most reliable running backs during his three seasons at Ohio State. The Texas native averaged at least 6.7 yards per carry in 2017 and 2019, accounted for 43 total touchdowns in his career and had at least 1,053 rushing yards in three consecutive years.

In addition, Dobbins' game translates well to the NFL because of his ability in the passing game. He caught 71 passes in three seasons and averaged at least 10 yards per reception in each of the past two years.

In November, B/R's Matt Miller called Dobbins the biggest riser among the 2020 running back prospects.

One reason for that surge, as The Athletic's Dane Brugler noted, is because Dobbins possesses all of the necessary tools to be a three-down player as a pro:

There's been something of a resurgence for running backs in the draft recently. At least one player at the position was selected in the first round from 2015 to '19. But unless someone is a transcendent talent, like Saquon Barkley or Ezekiel Elliott, it is difficult for a running back to be taken early. Last year, Josh Jacobs was the first rusher off the board at No. 24.

Dobbins has a long road ahead of him, but he's headed in the right direction with his ability to stay on the field for all three downs.