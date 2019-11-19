Magic Co-Founder Pat Williams Reportedly Pushing to Bring MLB Team to Orlando

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Pat Williams of the Orlando Magic looks on while inside the lottery room during the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery at the New York Hilton in New York, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jennifer Pottheiser/Getty Images

Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams plans to bring a Major League Baseball team to Orlando, according to Iliana Limon Romero of the Orlando Sentinel

"Orlando has been ready for this for a long time," he said in a press release.

Williams has announced a press conference for Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET where he will discuss his plans.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

