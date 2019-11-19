Magic Co-Founder Pat Williams Reportedly Pushing to Bring MLB Team to Orlando

Jennifer Pottheiser/Getty Images

Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams plans to bring a Major League Baseball team to Orlando, according to Iliana Limon Romero of the Orlando Sentinel.

"Orlando has been ready for this for a long time," he said in a press release.

Williams has announced a press conference for Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET where he will discuss his plans.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

