Scott McTominay Says 'Things Are Changing' at Manchester United

Scott McTominay said the signs are good at Manchester United, which won five of their last six matches before the international break.

"There are very positive signs and things are changing," the midfielder said, per Adam Marshall of the team's official website. "Everybody is looking forward to the next game and wanting that next game to come as soon as possible."

In their first 12 contests of 2019-20 in all competitions, the Red Devils managed only three victories, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer found himself under significant pressure.

Notwithstanding a poor performance in their 1-0 loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Nov. 2, United have looked much better of late, particularly in their 3-1 league win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday:

According to McTominay, who has been one of United's standout performers this term, a positive atmosphere in the dressing room has helped improve the club's form, as has the return of some key players from injury:

"We always have meetings [to discuss formations and tactics], that's normal. It's a normal thing to have meetings and for everybody to discuss, that's a normal thing and the sign of a healthy dressing room. Boys speaking among it in the changing room, saying what they think we can improve on and what are good ideas as well.

"There's plenty going on, it's not a place to be quiet and in your shell. It's time for people to really step up and start doing their jobs as well.

"It's difficult to say but with the injuries we've had, I do think we've coped relatively well with a small squad and a lot of boys playing a lot of minutes in a short space of time. I think people forget that we have had a lot of injuries as well, and you can see with Anthony [Martial] coming back what a difference he makes. Which is what the manager has said about him as well."

McTominay, 22, had to withdraw from Scotland duty this week because of an injury he picked up late in the victory over Brighton:

He is a major doubt for Sunday's visit to Sheffield United in the Premier League, which is a must-win game for the Red Devils if they want to maintain their momentum. They are sitting seventh on the table.

McTominay's excellent form has been a huge fillip for Solskjaer, especially in the absence of Paul Pogba, who has not played since September because of an ankle injury. If the Scotsman is unavailable for United's trip to Bramall Lane, the Norwegian manager will be scrabbling for a midfield.

Fortunately for Solskjaer, Fred and Andreas Pereira have looked in decent shape of late, but with Nemanja Matic also injured, United look desperately short in the middle of the park.

The Blades will view the visit of United as an opportunity to maintain their impressive form, which has them unbeaten in their last five league games.