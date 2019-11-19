Edinson Cavani Says Fighting Talk with Lionel Messi Is 'Part of Football'

JACK GUEZ/Getty Images

Edinson Cavani has played down an angry confrontation between himself and Lionel Messi in Uruguay's 2-2 draw with Argentina on Monday.

Argentinian outlet Ole (h/t ESPN FC's Adriana Garcia) reported Cavani had told Messi to "fight it out" after the Barcelona man was brought down by Matias Vecino, to which Messi is said to have replied, "Whenever you want."

The pair are also reported to have continued arguing in the tunnel at half-time, but after the match Cavani told TyC Sports (h/t Garcia):

"It's part of football; Clasicos are like this.

"The truth is that it was at times a game that had friction. There were challenges and things that are part of football—especially of South American [football].

"We take positives from our performance and the fact that we were able to score two goals. We still need to improve, but it's good to end the year like this."

Football writer Simon Harrison suggested Messi's acceptance of Cavani's offer might not have been the wisest move:

The Argentina captain had an eventful international break.

On Friday, he scored the only goal of the game as La Albiceleste beat rivals Brazil 1-0, and he had a heated exchange with Selecao boss Tite:

On Monday, he provided a last-gasp equaliser for Argentina from the penalty spot after his earlier run-in with Cavani, who also scored:

Cavani's goal represented a significant milestone in his international career:

Only team-mate Luis Suarez—who is also close friends with Messi at Barcelona—has scored more for La Celeste with 59 goals.

Messi's strike was also a landmark, as it was his 70th for Argentina in 138 games. He's now 16 clear of Gabriel Batistuta, whose international career came to an end in 2002, while Sergio Aguero's goal was his 41st.

In terms of appearances, the 32-year-old needs five more to equal Javier Zanetti and nine more to pull level with Argentina record-holder Javier Mascherano on 147.

When international football resumes in March, Argentina and Uruguay will begin CONMEBOL qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with a draw on Dec. 3 set to determine when they'll face one another along the way.