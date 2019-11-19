NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Review and Reaction to 2019 League Standings

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

It came down to the wire, but the Kansas City Chiefs ended their recent struggles on Monday night.

Playing the AFC West-rival Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City, the Chiefs held on for a 24-17 win. They had lost four of their last six games and would have fallen out of first place in the division with a loss. Instead, Kansas City remains a half-game ahead of the Oakland Raiders.

With the Chiefs' victory, Week 11 of the NFL season is now complete. Heading into Week 12, here's a look at the standings around the league, followed by power rankings of all 32 teams.

Week 12 NFL Standings

AFC East

New England 9-1

Buffalo 7-3

N.Y. Jets 3-7

Miami 2-8

AFC North

Baltimore 8-2

Pittsburgh 5-5

Cleveland 4-6

Cincinnati 0-10

AFC South

Indianapolis 6-4

Houston 6-4

Tennessee 5-5

Jacksonville 4-6

AFC West

Kansas City 7-4

Oakland 6-4

L.A. Chargers 4-7

Denver 3-7

NFC East

Dallas 6-4

Philadelphia 5-5

N.Y. Giants 2-8

Washington 1-9

NFC North

Green Bay 8-2

Minnesota 8-3

Chicago 4-6

Detroit 3-6-1

NFC South

New Orleans 8-2

Carolina 5-5

Atlanta 3-7

Tampa Bay 3-7

NFC West

San Francisco 9-1

Seattle 8-2

L.A. Rams 6-4

Arizona 3-7-1

Week 12 NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens (8-2)

2. New England Patriots (9-1)

3. San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

4. Seattle Seahawks (8-2)

5. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

6. New Orleans Saints (8-2)

7. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

8. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

9. Dallas Cowboys (6-4)

10. Houston Texans (6-4)

11. Buffalo Bills (7-3)

12. Oakland Raiders (6-4)

13. Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

14. Indianapolis Colts (6-4)

15. Tennessee Titans (5-5)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (5-5)

17. Carolina Panthers (5-5)

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5)

19. Cleveland Browns (4-6)

20. Chicago Bears (4-6)

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)

23. Detroit Lions (3-6-1)

24. Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

25. Denver Broncos (3-7)

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7)

27. Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1)

28. New York Jets (3-7)

29. New York Giants (2-8)

30. Miami Dolphins (2-8)

31. Washington Redskins (1-9)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-10)

Teams on the Rise

No. 7 Minnesota Vikings

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Vikings had a mixed start to the season, going 2-2 through the first four weeks. Since then, though, they've been on a roll.

This past Sunday, Minnesota won for the sixth time in seven games, overcoming a 20-point deficit to earn a 27-23 home win over Denver. The Vikings' only loss during that stretch was a 26-23 road defeat to the Chiefs in Week 9. They're only a half-game game back of the Packers for the NFC North lead and are one of the top teams in the NFC wild-card race.

This week, Minnesota has its bye. Then, it has a challenging Monday night road matchup at Seattle in Week 13 when it takes on the other top team in the NFC wild-card picture.

But the Vikings are in control of their own playoff destiny, and if they continue to play the way they have the past few weeks, they should have no problem making it.

No. 13 Los Angeles Rams

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

While the 49ers and Seahawks are in control in the NFC West, the Rams aren't too far back, and they're still in a position to potentially return to the playoffs this season.

After winning its first three games of the year, Los Angeles lost its next three. But it has now won three of four—including Sunday's 17-7 home win over Chicago—to stay in the NFC playoff hunt.

The Rams may be playing well, but they have some difficult games coming up. And at 6-4, how they fare in those matchups could decide their playoff fate. They still have remaining games against the Ravens, Seahawks, Cowboys and 49ers, all of whom would currently be in the playoffs.

If Los Angeles wins those games, though, it could carve a path to the postseason.

No. 14 Indianapolis Colts

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Sure, the Colts may have lost to the Dolphins nine days ago, but they were without quarterback Jacoby Brissett. When he is in the lineup, Indianapolis is a much better team.

That was evident Sunday when the Colts beat the Jaguars 33-13 at home to move into a tie for first place in the AFC South with the Texans, who they play in Houston on Thursday night. That game is big not only because Indianapolis could be in first alone with a victory, but also because a win would give it the advantage in a potential tiebreaker over Houston.

At 6-4, things are lining up well for the Colts to make the playoffs. They have difficult games against the Texans and Saints, but their other four remaining contests are against teams that are currently .500 or worse.

If Indianapolis stays healthy and can win its division games, it has a good chance to get into the playoffs.