Rob Gronkowski Picks Between George Kittle and Travis Kelce on 'The Lefkoe Show'

Noam Galai/Getty Images

With Rob Gronkowski retired, the title of NFL's best tight end is up for grabs. The five-time Pro Bowler wasn't afraid to weigh in on The Lefkoe Show when asked to choose between San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

"I like to go with George Kittle," Gronkowski said. "His game...I just like his game. I said it before: He just kind of reminds me of myself. When he gets the ball, man, he just wants to keep going. Just doesn't care who's coming at him...just wants to break through all the tackles."

This wasn't the first time Gronk has spoke highly of the 49ers pass-catcher. He said in October on Fox that Kittle "reminds me of myself a little bit":

Kelce has the stronger body of work. Since entering the league in 2013, he's second among tight ends in receptions (466), first in receiving yards (5,977) and fourth in touchdowns (35), per Pro Football Reference.

Kittle, however, set a single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end in 2018 (1,377), narrowly eclipsing Kelce (1,336); Gronk's 1,327 in 2017 had broken the NFL record. In his third year in 2019, Kittle has 46 receptions for 541 yards and two scores but has been out since Week 9 with knee and ankle injuries.

While one could argue Kelce is the superior tight end, few can take issue with Gronkowski's stance.

Now that his football career is over, the former New England Patriots star has plenty of time on his hands. He announced Tuesday he's putting together the inaugural Gronk Beach festival in Miami on Feb. 1, which coincides with Super Bowl LIV weekend.

Diplo, Rick Ross, Flo Rida, Carnage and Kaskade are among the artists who will perform at the event.

"You can't keep me away from Big Game Weekend. I'll be bringing the fiesta to Miami at Gronk Beach," Gronkowski said. "Just imagine dancing on the beach with a massive main stage featuring A-list performers like Diplo, Kaskade and Rick Ross, all my friends and family, beach performers, and oh yeah, all the food and drinks you can handle—Gronk spike!"