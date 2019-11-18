Look: Antonio Brown Reposts Instagram Stories of Fans Asking Eagles to Sign Him

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Antonio Brown has been wishy-washy on whether he wants to return to the NFL, but the 31-year-old free-agent receiver appeared to express interest Monday.

Brown used his Instagram story to repost Philadelphia Eagles fans calling for his help:

The outcry came after the Eagles lost 17-10 to the New England Patriots on Sunday, which included a drop by receiver Nelson Agholor in the end zone on 4th-&-10 that would have set Philly up to tie the game with just over one minute remaining in regulation.

Brown, meanwhile, has been out of the league since the Patriots released him on Sept. 20. He played the regular-season opener with New England with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Brown's release came after two women accused Brown of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. First, in a lawsuit filed Sept. 10, Brown's former trainer said he had sexually assaulted her twice and raped her once on three different occasions in 2017 and 2018.

That was followed on Sept. 16 by a report from Robert Klemko for Sports Illustrated that outlined the accusations from a second woman who said he exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural at his house. Klemko then tweeted a thread on Sept. 19 disclosing intimidating text messages Brown had sent to the woman after the story was published.

Brown met with the NFL on Nov. 14 as part of an investigation into the sexual assault allegations. According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the meeting lasted "approximately eight hours":

Brown has been vocal on Twitter during his time away from the game. In a now-deleted tweet from Nov. 7, Brown said (h/t ESPN): "Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly! Making money off my sweat and blood F--k the @nfl I'll never play in that s--t treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f--k your self."

Brown then reversed course:

Brown originally intended to spend this season and beyond with the Oakland Raiders after the Pittsburgh Steelers traded him in March. However, the Raiders released him after a series of debacles. He has filed eight grievances against the Pats and Raiders, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano, "seeking $39.78 million in lost salary, bonuses and guaranteed money."

As a receiver, Brown's best years came with the Steelers after Pittsburgh drafted him in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft. Brown posted seven seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving and earned All-Pro honors four times. He was eventually traded at least in part due to discord with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

CBS' Jason La Canfora reported in March—before Brown's trade to the Raiders—the Eagles were "closely linked" to the receiver.