Browns' Baker Mayfield Wins Appeal over $12,500 Fine for Criticizing Officials

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won his appeal and will have his $12,500 fine for criticizing officials dropped, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Mayfield was originally fined for saying the referees were "pretty bad" during Cleveland's 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 13.

Mayfield took particular exception to a blindside block penalty called on Cleveland receiver Jarvis Landry. The call wiped out a four-yard run by running back Nick Chubb and put the Browns at 2nd-and-22 at its own 13-yard line while trailing 25-20 late in the third quarter.

Cleveland was unable to pick up the first down and had to punt on the drive.

Mayfield acknowledged at the time that he would probably hear from the league office for calling out the officials. After the fine was handed down, the second-year pro noted he had just been "stating facts," per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com:

"Well, one, I wouldn't say it's complaining when it's blatantly obvious. I'd say that's just stating facts. Freedom of speech I thought, but that's OK, I get fined for it. It's the league, that's what they do. They fine you for some ridiculous things. That's just how it is. There's a reason that everybody is talking about it. It's not just me.

"... but it needs to be said. People need to be held accountable for their job. When it affects my job, it sucks because it's not in my control."

Ultimately, though, his criticism was deemed not egregious enough to warrant a fine, per Cabot and Trotter.

The Week 6 defeat to Seattle marked Cleveland's second consecutive loss and third in four games as it entered its bye week. The Browns' losing streak reached four before a 19-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 10 snapped the skid.