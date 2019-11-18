Shun Yamaguchi to Be Posted for MLB Teams by Japan's Yomiuri Giants

Toru Takahashi/Associated Press

Yomiuri Giants pitcher Shun Yamaguchi intends to join major league baseball this offseason, according to the Japan Times (h/t Mike Axisa of CBS Sports).

"I will take a shot at my dream of playing in the majors. I'd like to express my appreciation to Yomiuri Giants officials, manager Mr. (Tatsunori) Hara, my coaches, teammates and fans for the past three years," Yamaguchi said Monday. "I will work even harder as I pursue a new challenge."

The 32-year-old will be available through the league's posting system, giving him an opportunity to negotiate a contract with any team while Yomiuri would receive a transfer fee based on a percentage of the new deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.