Shun Yamaguchi to Be Posted for MLB Teams by Japan's Yomiuri Giants

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2019

Japan starting pitcher Shun Yamaguchi delivers a pitch against South Korea in the first inning of their Premier12 baseball tournament final game at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi)
Toru Takahashi/Associated Press

Yomiuri Giants pitcher Shun Yamaguchi intends to join major league baseball this offseason, according to the Japan Times (h/t Mike Axisa of CBS Sports). 

"I will take a shot at my dream of playing in the majors. I'd like to express my appreciation to Yomiuri Giants officials, manager Mr. (Tatsunori) Hara, my coaches, teammates and fans for the past three years," Yamaguchi said Monday. "I will work even harder as I pursue a new challenge."

The 32-year-old will be available through the league's posting system, giving him an opportunity to negotiate a contract with any team while Yomiuri would receive a transfer fee based on a percentage of the new deal.

    

   

