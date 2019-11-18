Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Derek Jeter Headline 2020 BBWAA Hall of Fame Ballot

FOR USE AS DESIRED, YEAR END PHOTOS - FILE - New York Yankee Derek Jeter jumps after hitting the game-winning single against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014, in New York. The Yankees won 6-5. It was Jeter's last home game of his career at Yankee Stadium. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Derek Jeter, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens headline the list of candidates on the 2020 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot.  

Here is a look at the full ballot, per Ryan Thibodaux:

The Class of 2020 will be announced Jan. 21, with the official induction ceremony to be held in Cooperstown on Sunday, July 26.

