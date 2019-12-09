Eagles' Alshon Jeffery Carted Off After Suffering Foot Injury vs. Giants

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery will not return to Monday night's NFC East showdown against the New York Giants after suffering a non-contact foot injury during the first half.

The 29-year-old came up limping after pushing off the line of scrimmage on a play during the second quarter. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, an upset Jeffery threw his helmet down on the sideline:

Jeffery has had a difficult time staying on the field in recent years, having appeared in all 16 regular-season games only once (2017) since 2015. He has missed at least three games in four of the past five seasons.

The eighth-year veteran had previously been sidelined for three games this season because of calf and ankle injuries.

When healthy, Jeffery serves as Philadelphia's top threat on the outside. He has 43 catches for 490 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games this season. Despite his lengthy injury history, he entered 2019 having recorded no fewer than 789 receiving yards in six straight seasons.

Unfortunately for quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense, the aerial attack will now have to find ways to move the football without Jeffery.

Wentz will likely lean more heavily upon tight end Zach Ertz in the meantime, as wideout Nelson Agholor is inactive for Week 14. Running back Miles Sanders may also be tasked with a bigger workload.