Report: Colin Kaepernick Workout Video and Letter Sent to All 32 NFL Teams

Representatives for Colin Kaepernick reportedly sent out video of the free-agent quarterback's workout to all 32 NFL teams, along with a note saying he's willing to meet with any team as he pursues a return to football.

TMZ Sports reported Kaepernick's team had the video ready within 24 hours of his workout Saturday. There were eight teams in attendance for the event in Atlanta, which was different than the event originally scheduled by the NFL.

Kaepernick canceled the NFL event in favor of his own live-streamed workout after his representatives and the league failed to come to terms on issues like a medical waiver and media access.

"I've been ready for three years," Kaepernick said after the workout, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN. "I've been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we're waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, [Commissioner] Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.

"We're out here. We're ready to play. We're ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I'll interview with any team at any time. I've been ready."

Kaepernick has been out of football for nearly three full seasons since becoming a national lightning rod for his protests against police brutality and racial discrimination during the 2016 season. He threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions for the San Francisco 49ers in 12 games but has never come close to being signed, thanks in large part to the controversy surrounding his kneeling during the national anthem.

Saturday's workout came at the behest of the NFL, though many pointed out the odd circumstances. The league gave Kaepernick less than a week's worth of notice for its workout and refused to change the date to the standard Tuesday, when decision-makers from teams would be available for travel. While the NFL got 25 teams to commit to attending before the workout was moved, no general managers or head coaches were available.

Nalley said he was hopeful but pessimistic Kaepernick would find a team interested in signing him.

"I hope so, but I don't know," Nalley said. "I'll be honest: I'm a little bit pessimistic because I've talked to all 32 teams. I've reached out to them recently, and none of them have had any interest. I'll tell you this: No team asked for this workout. The league office asked for this workout.

"And, I've got to tell you what, I've got to hand it to Colin. He stepped up, showed he's in shape. I talked to the NFL people out here today. They said his arm talent is elite, that it's the same as when he came out of college. I even asked them: 'If you want to get him on a scale, see what he weighs.' They said: 'We don't need to. He looks ripped. He looks in great shape.'"

Earlier this year, Kaepernick and Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid settled a collusion lawsuit against the NFL, which claimed ownership refused to sign them because of their protests.