2020 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects After Week 11

While they haven't yet secured the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Cincinnati Bengals took another step toward that "goal" by dropping to 0-10 in Week 11. The Bengals became the first team officially eliminated from playoff contention and are the front-runners to earn the No. 1 selection.

The unknown, of course, is where the Bengals and other teams at the top of the 2020 draft will turn once officially on the clock. There's a lot of football left to be played, both in college and the NFL. As the past weekend proved, a lot can change in an instant.

Once heralded as the likely top choice in the draft, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another injury on Saturday—one that could have significant consequences.

Here, you'll find the current draft order, predictions for the entire first round and a look at some of the draft's top prospects.

NFL 2020 Mock Draft, Week 11

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

4. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

5. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jeffery Okudah, CB, Ohio State

7. Denver Broncos: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

8. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

9. Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

10. Detroit Lions: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

11. Jacksonville Jaguars: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Cleveland Browns: Calvin Throckmorton, OT, Oregon

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

14. Oakland Raiders (from Bears): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

16. Miami Dolphins (from Steelers): Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

17. Tennessee Titans: Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

18. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

19. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

20. Oakland Raiders: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

21. Dallas Cowboys: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

22. Indianapolis Colts: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

23. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

24. Minnesota Vikings: Tyler Biadasz, C/G, Wisconsin

25. Miami Dolphins (from Texans): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

26. Buffalo Bills: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

27. Green Bay Packers: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

28. Seattle Seahawks: Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida State

29. Baltimore Ravens: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

30. New Orleans Saints: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

31. New England Patriots: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

32. San Francisco 49ers: Creed Humphrey, G, Oklahoma

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has likely cemented his place as the top target in the 2020 draft over the past two weeks. Not only did he outduel Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide a week ago, but he also remains healthy, which Tagovailoa is not.

Oh, and Burrow also happens to be a heck of a pro prospect.

"That guy is Tom Brady," CBS analyst and former coach Rick Neuheisel said on The Dan Patrick Show. "He's going to be a remarkable NFL player."

So far this season, Burrow has passed for 3,687 yards with 38 touchdowns and just six interceptions. As long as a quarterback-needy team like Cincinnati ends up picking at No. 1, Burrow is a safe bet to be the selection.

Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

If a team decides to pass on a quarterback at No. 1, Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young could be the choice. Sack-artists are always in high demand in the NFL, and Young is everything teams look for in an edge-rusher.

In fact, Young is one of the best players at any position likely to be available in the draft, as Pro Football Focus has pointed out:

Young has already racked up 13.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for a loss and 22 solo stops in eight appearances this season. While his two-game suspension for a minor NCAA violation may give some teams pause, it isn't likely to severely tarnish his draft stock.

Players of Young's talent level simply don't enter the NFL on a yearly basis.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Tagovailoa's latest injury will likely have a large effect on the first round of next year's draft. He's done for the season and set to undergo hip surgery on Monday.

"Tua is being flown to Houston tonight to be evaluated and is scheduled to have hip surgery Monday," team surgeon Lyle Cain said in a statement, per ESPN. "As previously stated, we anticipate a full recovery."

Tagovailoa's ability to fully recover will determine whether he is a viable first-round candidate. He may be too big of an injury risk—he's also undergone two separate ankle procedures—to warrant a top-five selection, but a healthy Tagovailoa could still interest teams that don't need him to play right away.

Teams looking for a successor at quarterback—like the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots—could view Tagovailoa as a long-term project with high upside. He's been one of the most prolific college quarterbacks over the past two seasons, and he has the sort of big-game experience that NFL decision-makers gravitate towards.