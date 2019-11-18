Argentina vs. Uruguay: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Eugenio Savio/Associated Press

Argentina and Uruguay meet in an international friendly on Monday in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will lock horns for their respective nations at Bloomfield Stadium.

Messi recently completed a three-month international suspension and returned for La Albiceleste against Brazil on Friday in Saudi Arabia, scoring the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win.

Date: Monday, Nov. 18

Time: 9:15 p.m. local, 7:15 p.m. GMT, 2:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports (USA)

Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT

Odds: Argentina 11-10, Uruguay 3-1, draw 9-4 (via Oddschecker)

Preview

Messi and Suarez remain two of South America's iconic talents and will be expected to put on a show during their trip to Western Asia.

Israeli football fans with an interest in Barca will get the opportunity to watch two of their heroes in action during an anticipated contest.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed Messi will start the match, as will Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, but he did not reveal his complete XI at a press conference ahead of the game:

There were doubts cast the game might not take place due to troubles in the region, but both squads have landed at their destination.

Suarez has continued to lead the line as Barca's striker this season, and has scored six goals in 10 La Liga performances.

The Uruguayan's partnership with Messi remains as productive as ever, with the Argentinian netting eight and providing four assists in the Spanish league.

Matches between the two nations have been close affairs in recent times, and Suarez has scored only once during seven games against Argentina.

Both men should have a stellar supporting cast by their side. Messi will be joined by Manchester City ace Aguero and Juventus forward Paolo Dybala. Suarez is expected to be paired with usual international strike partner Edinson Cavani.

Aguero has struggled to find his best form for the English champions in recent weeks, but has still managed to score nine Premier League goals this term.

Cavani is also out of form in Ligue 1 for Paris Saint-Germain, but he provides the perfect support function for Suarez in a Uruguayan shirt.

Passions are expected to run high between the two nations, as no game between Argentina and Uruguay can ever be truly a friendly encounter.