England Clinch Top Spot in Euro 2020 Group A with Qualifier Win vs. Kosovo

England defeated Kosovo 4-0 on the road in their final UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying match on Sunday, marching to the finals as Group A winners.

The visitors never appeared in trouble during the match and took the lead when Harry Winks netted his first international goal after 32 minutes.

Harry Kane settled the result with 12 minutes to play, and the England striker met Raheem Sterling's cross at the far post.

Marcus Rashford got his name on the scoresheet with seven minutes left on the clock, and Mason Mount scored his first England goal in stoppage time to complete an easy day for the Three Lions.

