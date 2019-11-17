England Clinch Top Spot in Euro 2020 Group A with Qualifier Win vs. Kosovo

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2019

PRISTINA, KOSOVO - NOVEMBER 17: Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Kosovo and England at the Pristina City Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Pristina, Kosovo. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images

England defeated Kosovo 4-0 on the road in their final UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying match on Sunday, marching to the finals as Group A winners.  

The visitors never appeared in trouble during the match and took the lead when Harry Winks netted his first international goal after 32 minutes.

Harry Kane settled the result with 12 minutes to play, and the England striker met Raheem Sterling's cross at the far post.

Marcus Rashford got his name on the scoresheet with seven minutes left on the clock, and Mason Mount scored his first England goal in stoppage time to complete an easy day for the Three Lions.

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Lesotho 2-4 Nigeria: Osimhen leads Super Eagles party in Maseru

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Lesotho 2-4 Nigeria: Osimhen leads Super Eagles party in Maseru

    Goal
    via Goal

    Memphis calls for action after game in the Netherlands halted following racist abuse

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Memphis calls for action after game in the Netherlands halted following racist abuse

    Goal
    via Goal

    Ukraine shock Serbia late, Zbirna remains undefeated in 2019

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Ukraine shock Serbia late, Zbirna remains undefeated in 2019

    Futbolgrad
    via Futbolgrad

    Griezmann: Barca Not the Easiest Place to Play

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Griezmann: Barca Not the Easiest Place to Play

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report