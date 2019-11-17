Colin Kaepernick's Agent Jeff Nalley 'Pessimistic' QB Will Receive a Contract

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Jeff Nalley, the agent for Colin Kaepernick, said he's "pessimistic" the free-agent quarterback is signed by an NFL team after his open workout Saturday.

"I hope so, but I don't know,'' Nalley said, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN. "I'll be honest, I'm a little bit pessimistic because I've talked to all 32 teams. I've reached out to them recently, and none of them have had any interest. I'll tell you this: No team asked for this workout. The league office asked for this workout.

"And, I've got to tell you what, I've got to hand it to Colin. He stepped up, showed he's in shape. I talked to the NFL people out here today. They said his arm talent is elite, that it's the same as when he came out of college. I even asked them: 'If you want to get him on a scale, see what he weighs.' They said, 'We don't need to. He looks ripped. He looks in great shape.'"

Steve Wyche of NFL Network also spoke to Nalley, who gave credit to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for getting 25 teams to agree to attend a scheduled workout at the Atlanta Falcons team facility. Kaepernick canceled that workout in favor of his own event that was live-streamed and made available to the public.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Washington, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans had representatives at the workout.

