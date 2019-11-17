NFL's Troy Vincent Says Myles Garrett's Suspension Was an 'Easy Decision'

David Richard/Associated Press

NFL Head of Football Operations Troy Vincent said the league's move to suspend Myles Garrett indefinitely was an "easy decision" after he hit Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet during a melee between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

"That's not us," Vincent said, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. "That's not who we are. There is no place for that in our game. We all know that. That, frankly, is an easy decision to suspend the player for the duration of the season. ... Imagine if he hit him with the crown of the helmet? We cannot have that on a football field."

Garrett will miss the remainder of the 2019 season (and playoffs) and will have to meet with the league to gain reinstatement. It's possible his suspension will carry over into the 2020 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.