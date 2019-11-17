Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Beat Luxembourg 2-0 to Book Euro 2020 Spot

TF-Images/Getty Images

Defending champions Portugal booked their UEFA Euro 2020 ticket with a 2-0 win over Luxembourg on Sunday. Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo got the goals.

Fernandes opened the scoring with a well-taken strike shorty before half-time, but Luxembourg improved after the break. Portugal were under real pressure until Ronaldo pounced on a loose ball to double the lead late.

Portugal started the day one point ahead of Serbia in Group B, knowing they only had to match the Serbs' result against Ukraine to secure one of the two qualification spots.

