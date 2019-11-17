Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Beat Luxembourg 2-0 to Book Euro 2020 Spot

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2019

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG - NOVEMBER 17: Laurent Jans of Luxemburg, Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Dave Turpel of Luxemburg battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Luxembourg and Portugal on November 17, 2019 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Defending champions Portugal booked their UEFA Euro 2020 ticket with a 2-0 win over Luxembourg on Sunday. Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo got the goals. 

Fernandes opened the scoring with a well-taken strike shorty before half-time, but Luxembourg improved after the break. Portugal were under real pressure until Ronaldo pounced on a loose ball to double the lead late.

Portugal started the day one point ahead of Serbia in Group B, knowing they only had to match the Serbs' result against Ukraine to secure one of the two qualification spots.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Malta Coach Knocks Himself Out During Spain Game and Forgets Second-Half

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Malta Coach Knocks Himself Out During Spain Game and Forgets Second-Half

    Daniel Caw
    via talkingbaws

    Afcon Qualifiers: Uganda 2-0 Malawi - McKinstry wins his first home game

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Afcon Qualifiers: Uganda 2-0 Malawi - McKinstry wins his first home game

    Goal
    via Goal

    Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Kenya's Matasi and Timbe won't be risked against Togo – Kimanzi

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Kenya's Matasi and Timbe won't be risked against Togo – Kimanzi

    Goal
    via Goal

    Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool star pulls out of Netherlands squad due to personal reasons

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool star pulls out of Netherlands squad due to personal reasons

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard