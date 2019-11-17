Karim Benzema, French Federation President Spar over International Future

TF-Images/Getty Images

Karim Benzema and French Football Federation President Noel Le Graet have clashed over the forward's international future, with the former asking for his release so he can play for another team.

Benzema hasn't played for France since 2015, and Le Graet told RMC Sport he should not expect another opportunity with Les Bleus (h/t Goal's Chris Burton): "For me, Benzema is a very good player. I have never criticised his qualities. On the contrary, he is proving again this year at Madrid that he is one of the best players in his position. But the adventure with France is over."

Those comments prompted a response from the 31-year-old on social media:

Per Burton, the tweet said: "Noel, I thought that you did not interfere with the decisions of the national team coach! Know that it will be me and me alone who decides when my international career is over. If you think that I am finished, let me play for a country that I am eligible to play for and we will see."

Benzema collected 81 caps for France between 2007 and 2015. He is of Algerian descent, but having played extensively for Les Bleus, he's not eligible to play for another nation. Marca's Pablo Polo outlined the scenario in which that would change, involving a change of passport and citizenship initiated by France.

Per La Liga Lowdown, Benzema fell out of favour with the national team because of a sex-tape controversy involving Mathieu Valbuena:

Benzema has been among the most consistent forwards in football over the last decade and finished the 2018-19 La Liga campaign with 21 goals. He's already up to nine this season and on pace for his best tally for Los Blancos.

As a versatile, mobile and hard-working striker, he has an ideal profile for international football. He was a prolific member of the team whenever called on, scoring 27 goals for Les Bleus.

France have done just fine without him, however, winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, they have two world-class forwards who are more than capable of carrying the scoring load.

Les Bleus have already qualified for UEFA Euro 2020 and lead Group H with one match left to play. They are set to face Albania on Sunday.