Tua's Updated NFL Draft Stock After Reportedly Suffering Fractured Hip Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated right hip with a posterior wall fracture Saturday at Mississippi State and will miss the rest of the season, per Aaron Suttles of The Athletic.

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy also reported that Tagavailoa suffered a hip fracture and compared the injury to the one that ended then-Los Angeles Raiders running back Bo Jackson's football career in 1990:

Tagovailoa, who was playing on a surgically repaired right ankle, suffered the injury in the second quarter. A pair of Mississippi State defenders converged on Tagovailoa as he rolled out of the pocket and threw the ball away. Tagovailoa stayed down after the hit and was eventually carted off the field.

While there is no official word from Alabama on the exact nature of Tagovailoa's injury or how long he will be out, early analysis from various sources did not express positive outlooks.

Dr. Mark Adickes, an orthopedic surgeon, shared his thoughts:

Dr. David Chao, the former San Diego Chargers' team physician, provided his take as well:

The news is horrible for any player but especially disappointing for Tagovailoa, who has gutted through injuries for Alabama and led the team to a 22-2 record in games where he's started.

That doesn't include coming off the bench and guiding 'Bama to a 26-23 overtime win over Georgia in the College Football Playoff Championship two seasons ago.

Plus, it's hard to find anyone saying a negative word about Tagovailoa.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban called Tagovailoa "pleasant, pleasing and upbeat; never much negative, very respectful" in a profile from Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated.

Hal Scheurich of Fox 10 interviewed numerous Alabama fans who praised Tagavailoa's character after the 2017 championship win.

Alex Byington of the Montgomery Advertiser credited Tagavailoa's humility in light of newfound fame last year, and wideout Henry Ruggs III called him a "great person."

Tagavailoa has been fantastic on and off the field for the Tide, and his football exploits have made him a clear top-three pick in many NFL mock drafts, per the NFL Mock Draft Database.

As far as big boards go, Matt Miller of Bleacher Report listed Tagavailoa fifth in his latest rendition.

But the question is whether this injury has an impact on his NFL draft stock should he declare. Right now, Miller and Dane Brugler of The Athletic say it's too early to speculate until we know the full nature of the injury:

Therefore, the status of his draft stock is a question mark if this injury has long-lasting implications. Obviously, the hope is Tagavailoa has a successful and efficient recuperation process and is playing on Sundays for a currently quarterback-needy team drafting high come 2020.