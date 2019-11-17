NFL Predictions Week 11: Picks and Odds Advice for Latest Schedule

Ian Walton/Associated Press

The last time Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson squared off, they delivered an epic between Clemson and Louisville in 2016.

The two young stars of the NFL face off for the first time as professionals Sunday when Houston visits Baltimore.

Jackson and Watson are once again expected to rack up points with the No. 2 seed in the AFC on the line.

Their offensive production in 2019 convinced the odds makers to set Sunday's over/under at 51.5, which is the second-highest of Week 11.

Baltimore and Houston have been involved in a handful of high-scoring affairs, so the over may end up as one of Sunday's best bets.

Elsewhere, two teams are favored by 10 or more points, and the one expected to win by the largest margin may in fact in do so.

NFL Week 11 Schedule

All Times ET



Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold



Sunday, November 17

Houston at Baltimore (-4.5) (O/U: 51.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (-2.5) (O/U: 43) (1 p.m., CBS)

Buffalo (-6.5) at Miami (O/U: 40.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Denver at Minnesota (-10) (O/U: 40) (1 p.m., CBS)

Atlanta at Carolina (-4) (O/U: 49.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Dallas (-7) at Detroit (O/U: 46.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

New Orleans (-5.5) at Tampa Bay (O/U: 49.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

New York Jets at Washington (-2.5) (O/U: 38) (1 p.m., Fox)

Arizona at San Francisco (-9.5) (O/U: 43.5) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Cincinnati at Oakland (-12.5) (O/U: 48.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

New England (-4) at Philadelphia (O/U: 44.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Chicago at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5) (O/U: 39.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, November 18

Kansas City (-4) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (O/U: 52) (8:15 p.m., ESPN; Game in Mexico City)

Best Bets

Houston at Baltimore (Over 51.5)

Frank Victores/Associated Press

If you applied Sunday's over/under to Baltimore's last two games, the over would have hit in both.

Despite controlling the Week 9 contest with New England, the Ravens still gave up 20 points.

A week ago, they blitzed through Cincinnati by scoring 49 points and racking up 379 total yards.

Baltimore's offense has produced at least 20 points in all nine contests, but its defense has also let up over 20 on four occasions.

Two of those occurrences came against Kansas City and New England, the two other squads presumed to be in the upper tier of the AFC with the Ravens and Texans.

John Harbaugh's team could be in line to concede a high total to Watson and Co., as the Texans have produced at least 388 total yards in each of their last five contests.

Being on the road in three of the last four has not deterred Houston, as it racked up 1,273 total yards and 80 points against Kansas City, Indianapolis and Jacksonville.

Watson has completed at least 65 percent of his passes in the last four games, and in the last two, he has five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

As long as he does not revert back to turning ball over, like he did versus Kansas City and Indianapolis, Watson should be able to lead a handful of scoring drives.

The same could be said about Jackson, who has nine total scores over the last four games.

He went through a rough patch in Weeks 4 and 5 with five interceptions, but since then, Jackson has not been picked off.

Both defenses allowed 300 total yards in the last two games, so the path could be open for the pair of quarterbacks to lead plenty of scoring drives and hit the over with ease.

Cincinnati at Oakland (-12.5)

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

In some cases with large spreads you can be persuaded to take the underdog, but that is not the case with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The AFC North side enters Oakland off a shellacking at the hands of Baltimore, while Oakland is on its way up the standings with a two-game winning streak.

Cincinnati lost two of its last three road games by 14 points or more, and it has fallen by double digits in the previous three contests.

Instead of getting better with more time in Zac Taylor's system, the Bengals are on the fast track for the No. 1 overall pick.

Sunday's visitors at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum have turned the ball over multiple times in five games.

That bodes well for an Oakland defense that forced five takeaways in its last two games against Detroit and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Josh Jacobs could be in line for the fourth 100-yard game of his rookie season versus a Cincinnati defense that has given up the most rushing yards in the NFL.

The winless Bengals also carry the league's worst yards per attempt mark in the passing game, which is a positive sign for Derek Carr.

In the last three games, the Oakland quarterback has been turnover free with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

There could be some concerns about the Raiders' biggest win being eight points, but they have not played a team as bad as Cincinnati.

The Bengals have three 100-yard rushing performances and Ryan Finley managed 150 passing yards in his debut against Baltimore.

Oakland has held six opponents under 100 rushing yards and its passing defense held three quarterbacks under 200 yards, including Philip Rivers in Week 10.

If Jon Gruden's team feasts on Cincinnati's young quarterback, it could move into the No. 6 seed in the AFC with a double-digit victory.

