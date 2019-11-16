Bruno Fernandes Says There's 'No Need' to Force Sporting CP Exit

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Bruno Fernades won't his force his exit from Sporting CP and isn't listening to transfer rumours continuing to link him with a move away to Lisbon.

The dynamic midfielder expressed his happiness at his club ahead of Portugal's UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier against Luxembourg on Sunday, per Sky Sports:

"I'm not worried at all [about transfer window speculation]. Since 2016, there's been talk about my possible departure. I'm well, doing my job and doing the best I can. I have dreams to fulfil but I have no need to force my departure. I feel the love here and if I have to leave, I hope I leave good memories."

Fernandes has long been linked with teams from the Premier League. He was mooted to be on the radar of Manchester United throughout the summer. Meanwhile, Sporting president Frederico Varandas revealed how United domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur bid €45 million (£40 million), with the offer of a further €20 million in bonuses, for Fernandes.

As Sport Witness detailed, Sporting are committed to fetching the largest fees possible in player sales because of their financial restrictions:

Yet there is plenty of incentive for interested clubs to meet Sporting's demands for one of the more gifted players on the continent. Still just 25, Fernandes is approaching his peak years as a box-to-box source of goals and assists.

Fernandes' performances for club and country are sure to have interested parties again looking his way. United could use a midfielder who marries industry with ingenuity and end product with so much consistency.

Paul Pogba doesn't fit the bill despite the Frenchman's natural flair and physical power. Meanwhile, Fred and Scott McTominay have produced some solid performances this season, but neither is blessed with the core talent Fernandes possesses.

While the Red Devils have an obvious need for Fernandes, it's a different story for Spurs, provided summer imports begin playing to their potential. Club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele has shown only glimpses of his enviable combination of strength and skill:

The Lilywhites have received even less from Giovani Lo Celso, even though the Real Betis loanee can be prolific from the middle:

With Harry Winks also emerging as a useful playmaker, Spurs can feel justified believing they have enough quality in the engine room to avoid entering a bidding war for Fernandes.

Whoever does stump up the right amount to tempt Sporting into a sale would acquire a complete player good enough to be a talisman for his next club.