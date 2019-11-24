Viking Raiders Beat New Day, Undisputed Era at WWE Survivor Series 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Raw tag team champions The Viking Raiders defeated SmackDown titleholders The New Day and NXT tag team champions Undisputed Era in a Triple Threat tag team match at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday.

Erik and Ivar combined to hit The Viking Experience on Kyle O'Reilly, slamming him into tag team partner Bobby Fish, to claim the victory.

Since this year's Survivor Series pitted Raw, SmackDown and NXT against each other for the first time, one of the first matches announced was the tag team champions of each brand clashing to determine the best duo in all of WWE.

At the time the match was announced, The Viking Raiders and the Undisputed Era pairing of O'Reilly and Fish both held titles, while The Revival held the SmackDown belt.

The Revival's spot in the Survivor Series match was not safe, though, as they were tasked with defending the SmackDown title against Kofi Kingston and Big E on November 8. New Day prevailed, which meant they replaced The Revival in the match.

While The Revival did have an opportunity to win back the belts and the spot at Survivor Series, Undisputed Era interfered during the rematch, which set Viking Raiders vs. New Day vs. Undisputed Era in stone.

Although The New Day had never mixed it up with the Raiders or Undisputed Era in an official match prior to Survivor Series, there was no love lost between the latter two teams, which provided the bout with some much-needed heat.

During their time together in NXT, Erik and Ivar beat O'Reilly and Fish for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, and they retained the titles against Undisputed Era at multiple live events as well.

Since then, The Vikings Raiders have become a dominant force on Raw, while Undisputed Era regained the NXT Tag Team Championships and continue to be the clear class of the brand's tag team division.

Sunday's match featured three of the best tag teams in wrestling over the past several years, and it also had a clear division. Undisputed Era is still in NXT; The Viking Raiders went from NXT to the main roster; and while Big E came from NXT, New Day was entirely a main roster creation that has thrived on both Raw and SmackDown over the years.

All three teams set out to prove their superiority Sunday, and while The Viking Raiders came out on top, it seems likely they will all be among WWE's premier teams for the foreseeable future.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).