EPL Week 13 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

The Premier League resumes after the international break, with champions Manchester City trailing leaders Liverpool by nine points.

Pep Guardiola's side hope to reignite their title challenge against Chelsea on Saturday after the Blues pulled ahead of City in the league table with an impressive run of six consecutive victories.

Jurgen Klopp's men remain undefeated and face a tough trip to Selhurst Park to battle Crystal Palace.

Manchester United hit the road to play Sheffield United. The Blades are one of the form teams in the division and are fifth.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are without a league victory in their last four, and they welcome struggling Southampton to north London.

Tottenham Hotspur make the short hop to West Ham United to feature in a London derby.

Week 13 Fixtures and Predictions

Saturday, Nov. 23

West Ham vs. Spurs: 12:30 p.m. GMT, 7:30 a.m. ET, 2-2

Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 1-2

Arsenal vs. Southampton: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 3-1

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 1-3

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 0-1

Everton vs. Norwich City: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 3-1

Watford vs. Burnley: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 0-0

Manchester City vs. Chelsea: 5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET, 2-1

Sunday, Nov. 24

Sheffield United vs. Manchester United: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET, 1-1

Monday, Nov. 25

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 1-1

Key Players

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

After the recent injury to Mohamed Salah, the form and fitness of Mane will remain a priority for the UEFA Champions League holders.



According to Liam Prenderville of the Mirror, Klopp could be without Salah, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez for the trip to the capital.

Salah was absent from Egypt's latest matches against Kenya and Comoros after an ankle scan ruled him out.

The forward aggravated an ankle injury against Manchester City in the 3-1 victory at Anfield shortly before the international break.

Mane has arguably been Liverpool's best player this season, and the former Southampton attacker continues to grow his reputation in England.

The 27-year-old has nine goals and two assists in 16 appearances in the Premier League and Europe this term, and his continued presence will be vital, with Liverpool attempting to create further daylight between themselves and the chasing pack.

Klopp has drilled his unit into a consistent machine, and even when performances dip, their results continue to produce three points.

Palace represent a tough challenge, but the Eagles have hit a difficult patch after no wins in their last four. However, these games were against Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester City and Chelsea, and Roy Hodgson's men were not outclassed during the encounters.

The south London team lie 12th, and a shock victory against Liverpool could see them jump as high as fifth if results fall their way.

Tammy Abraham, Chelsea

The England international has quickly proved himself to Blues fans after earning the No. 9 spot ahead of Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.

Although the 22-year-old lacks the experience of his striking team-mates, Abraham has proved to be a prolific marksman in the making.

Chelsea are up to third, and Frank Lampard can only be impressed by the skill and application displayed by his young team.

The Blues have scored 15 goals in their last six wins and have collected a maximum 18 points during the run.

Abraham has 10 goals and two assists in 11 Premier League outings. Lampard will be depending on the Camberwell-born talent to keep up his current form throughout the campaign.

Chelsea cannot make signings until next summer due to a transfer ban, allowing Abraham a clear run at the point of the attack for the remainder of the season.

Abraham scored his first goal for England during Thursday's 7-0 thrashing of Montenegro in UEFA 2020 European Championship qualification, and the forward will now want to become a permanent feature for his country before the tournament next summer.

Chelsea face a wounded Manchester City team after their recent 3-1 defeat at Anfield, and Guardiola's starting XI will attempt to expose the Blues' lack of big-game experience. Chelsea were beaten 4-0 by Manchester United on the opening day, despite being the more creative side for much of the contest.

However, the Stamford Bridge team should be better prepared for their next trip to Manchester. They have grown in stature in recent weeks, and City's declining defence could be exploited by Lampard's attacking intentions.