Premier League Week 13 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Manchester City must stay defensively solid against a Chelsea side with a more than a few match-winners in the final third if they are going to get their title challenge back on track once the Premier League resumes on Saturday, November 23.

City entered the international break nine points adrift of Liverpool, and the leaders are chasing a place among a select group of teams when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. The Reds can become just the fifth team in the Premier League era to go unbeaten for at least 30 matches if they avoid defeat against the Eagles.

No such records are in sight for Sheffield United, but they have surprised many by reaching fifth place after being promoted from the Championship in the summer.

The Blades have leaned on a rugged and versatile defence, something Manchester United's inconsistent forward line will have trouble breaking down at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Week 13 Fixtures and Picks

Saturday, November 23

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET (West Ham, 3-1)

Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Wolves, 0-2)

Arsenal vs. Southampton: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Arsenal, 3-1)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Leicester, 1-2)

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Liverpool, 2-1)

Everton vs. Norwich City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET ( Everton , 2-1)

vs. Norwich City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET ( , 2-1) Watford vs. Burnley : 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Draw, 1-1)

vs. : 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Draw, 1-1) Manchester City vs. Chelsea: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET (City, 3-1)

Sunday, November 24

Sheffield United vs. Manchester United: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET (Sheffield Utd , 2-1)

Monday, November 25

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (Draw, 1-1)

City to Rebound vs. Chelsea

Losing 3-1 at Anfield put a sizeable dent in City's hopes of retaining the title, but the champions will know the race is not over yet. After all, Pep Guardiola's team overturned a seven-point deficit last season, and there is still enough attacking talent to produce a similar turnaround.

It has to start against Chelsea, although it will be no easy task against a Blues team in form. Frank Lampard has a young side clicking in forward areas thanks to the performances of 22-year-old striker Tammy Abraham and attacking midfielder Mason Mount, 20.

Add in the pace and wizardry of Christian Pulisic and Willian from the flanks and Chelsea will pose a considerable threat to a City defence ravaged by injuries. Centre-back Aymeric Laporte, left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko and goalkeeper Ederson all missed the trip to Liverpool and it showed.

At least Guardiola can still count on his own side's attacking prowess. City weren't disgraced in defeat, not least because of the way Kevin De Bruyne exerted his influence creatively:

De Bruyne's supply to strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus will exploit a Chelsea back four breached 17 times through 12 league matches. There will be no repeat of last season's 6-0 City win, but the hosts will still do enough to earn a vital and confidence-boosting victory.

Liverpool to go 30 Unbeaten

Only four teams have managed to avoid defeat for 30 or more matches, per the division's official website, but Liverpool are primed to become the fifth. The table-toppers are strong at both ends of the pitch and capable of winning in a variety of ways.

Most of the strength still comes from a brilliant front three headlined by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Both scored against City and should be the focus of Palace's efforts to stymie the visitors.

There are doubts about Salah's fitness and availability, though, after he aggravated an ankle problem against City. The Egypt national team checked on the injury and said it "needs a period of treatment to recover," per BBC Sport.

Liverpool also have additional concerns about defenders Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez, as well as midfielder Jordan Henderson, according to Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror.

It's a lengthy list of potential absentees against an Eagles side that knows how to set up to spoil thanks to the experience of manager Roy Hodgson. Yet most of Palace's best performances come away from home, another reason to believe Liverpool will reach the magic number 30.

Palace will struggle to offer enough of a threat against a Liverpool back line led expertly by Virgil van Dijk. Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha both possess pace and trickery, but they won't be able to outdo Mane and Co.

Blades to Down United

Most of the Blades' success has been built on tough defending and strong home form. They made life difficult for Liverpool during a 1-0 defeat back in September before rendering Arsenal moot in forward areas during a 1-0 victory in October.

Chris Wilder relies on a back five that defends and attacks as a unit. Left wing-back Enda Stevens is a major threat going forward, while Jack O'Connell and Chris Basham are useful as unique, overlapping centre-backs.

This flexible defence is the foundation of the Blades' expansive game, a style brought to life brilliantly in the recent 1-1 draw away to Tottenham Hotspur:

United's ability to break this unit down will hinge on the quality of Anthony Martial. The Frenchman's skill and eye for a pass created a pair of goals during the 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford last time out.

United may strike first in Sheffield, but the Blades' resolve and quality going forward will eventually prove the difference and lead to another notable win for Wilder's men.