NFL Network Names Undefeated 1972 Dolphins as Greatest Team in NFL History

NFL Network named the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who are the only team to go undefeated and untied in the league's 100-year history, as the best ever.

The choice was part of the NFL 100 Greatest series, in which the league and the Associated Press pick the top 100 plays, games, characters, game-changers and teams in history. Per NFL.com, an 80-person panel consisting of "experts selected by the AP and NFL Media" voted on the selections.

The 1972 Dolphins aren't a bad choice, as they went 17-0 and finished first in scoring offense and defense. That roster was filled with current Pro Football Hall of Famers, including head coach Don Shula, running back Larry Csonka and wideout Paul Warfield.

The No-Name Defense was also noteworthy and led by another Hall of Famer in linebacker Nick Buoniconti.

The Fins proved they were no fluke one year later, winning the Super Bowl again after going 12-2. Unlike the 1972 postseason, which featured three close wins, the 1973 team won its three playoff games by a combined 52 points.

The 1985 Chicago Bears, which lost just one game (to the Dolphins, coincidentally), finished in the runner-up position. The 1978 Pittsburgh Steelers, who won the third of the franchise's four Super Bowls in a six-year span, were No. 3. The entire list can be found here.