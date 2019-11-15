NFL Network Names Undefeated 1972 Dolphins as Greatest Team in NFL History

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 16, 2019

FILE - This Dec. 14, 2015 file photo shows former Miami Dolphins player Larry Csonka during the Dolphins All-Time 50th Anniversary Team ceremony in Miami Gardens, Fla. Csonka says the Miami Dolphins' quarterback reminds him of the one they made in 1972 _ their perfect season. Not that the Dolphins are undefeated, but they may again be playoff-bound with a backup QB. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

NFL Network named the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who are the only team to go undefeated and untied in the league's 100-year history, as the best ever.

The choice was part of the NFL 100 Greatest series, in which the league and the Associated Press pick the top 100 plays, games, characters, game-changers and teams in history. Per NFL.com, an 80-person panel consisting of "experts selected by the AP and NFL Media" voted on the selections.

The 1972 Dolphins aren't a bad choice, as they went 17-0 and finished first in scoring offense and defense. That roster was filled with current Pro Football Hall of Famers, including head coach Don Shula, running back Larry Csonka and wideout Paul Warfield. 

The No-Name Defense was also noteworthy and led by another Hall of Famer in linebacker Nick Buoniconti.

The Fins proved they were no fluke one year later, winning the Super Bowl again after going 12-2. Unlike the 1972 postseason, which featured three close wins, the 1973 team won its three playoff games by a combined 52 points.

The 1985 Chicago Bears, which lost just one game (to the Dolphins, coincidentally), finished in the runner-up position. The 1978 Pittsburgh Steelers, who won the third of the franchise's four Super Bowls in a six-year span, were No. 3. The entire list can be found here.     

Related

    Report: Burfict Calls Goodell a B---h

    Raiders LB sounds off on suspension meeting: ‘I met Roger Goodell in New York and he was a total b---h’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Burfict Calls Goodell a B---h

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mason Rudolph Won't Press Charges

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Mason Rudolph Won't Press Charges

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jay-Z Pushed for Kap Workout

    Hov pressured Goodell to set up Kap workout because he took a 'reputational bullet' for their partnership

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jay-Z Pushed for Kap Workout

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 24 Teams Attending Kap Workout

    'More than 24 teams' are expected to attend Colin Kaepernick's workout on Saturday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 24 Teams Attending Kap Workout

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report