James Holzhauer Wins $250K 1st Prize on Jeopardy's Tournament of Champions

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

James Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor who recently took home $2,464,216 after winning 32 straight Jeopardy! contests, won first place on the game show's Tournament of Champions on Friday.

According to David Payne Purdum of ESPN.com, Holzhauer earned the $250,000 first prize by defeating Emma Boettcher and Francois Barcomb. Boettcher defeated Holzhauer to end his 32-game win streak earlier this year.

Holzhauer finished the two-day final round with $76,923, besting Boettcher's $65,000.

"I had to get Final [Jeopardy] right to avoid a last-second defeat," Holzhauer told ESPN via email Friday. "Luckily it was a question about Japan, and my Granny can rest easy knowing that I haven't forgotten my heritage."

The 35-year-old correctly responded "What are Japan and Russia?" in response to this Final Jeopardy! clue: "A dispute over Etorofu, Habomai, Kunashiri & Shikotan has kept these 2 countries from ever signing a WWII peace treaty."

Holzhauer owns numerous Jeopardy! records. Per Purdum, he has the 16 highest single-game scores in Jeopardy! history, with his best mark coming in at $131,127.

According to thejeopardyfan.com, Holzhauer provided 1,186 correct responses (versus just 36 incorrect ones) during his 32-game win streak.