Report: Steelers' Mason Rudolph Won't Take Legal Action Against Myles Garrett

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph reportedly won't take legal action against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett for his actions during the altercation between the teams during Thursday's game.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rudolph considers the situation to be strictly an NFL matter.

The league announced an indefinite suspension for Garrett on Friday that will keep him off the field for at least the rest of this season, including any potential playoff games for the Browns.

Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and hit him in the head with it during Pittsburgh's final drive in the Browns' 21-7 win at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Per the Associated Press, Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said Friday they weren't investigating Garrett because they didn't receive a complaint from Rudolph.

Despite the NFL's discipline for Garrett, there was speculation that Rudolph could file a separate legal lawsuit against the Browns star.

Per Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann, the incident appeared to meet the necessary elements to result in an assault charge.

"Like in other states, assault in Ohio refers to knowingly causing or attempting to cause physical harm on another person," McCann wrote. "Use of a dangerous weapon can be added to the charge. While a football helmet isn’t a weapon per se, it takes the form of a weapon when used to inflict damage on another person’s skull."

McCann did note it was highly unlikely criminal charges against Garrett would be filed even if Rudolph decided to go down that road.

As part of the NFL's discipline, Garrett must meet with commissioner Roger Goodell before he can be reinstated.