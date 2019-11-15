Colts QB Jacoby Brissett to Start vs. Jaguars After Recovering from Knee Injury

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters that quarterback Jacoby Brissett will return from a sprained left MCL against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Brissett suffered the knee injury in the first half of his team's Week 9 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He missed the remainder of the 26-24 loss before sitting out of the Colts' 15-12 home defeat to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

The 26-year-old has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns, three interceptions and 1,649 yards. He's added 110 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

The ex-North Carolina State star has done an exceptional job as the starter following signal-caller Andrew Luck's retirement announcement on August 24.

Brissett and the Colts have performed about as well as hoped given the circumstances, especially considering the amount of injuries Indianapolis has suffered this season.

Of note, the Colts' injury report for the Jacksonville game is a lengthy one, which includes No. 1 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton missing his fourth game with a calf ailment:

The Colts are 5-2 in games where Brissett starts and finishes, so he's a welcome sight for a Colts team fighting for a playoff berth.

Right now, Indianapolis is one game behind the Houston Texans for the AFC South lead. Indianapolis is tied with the Oakland Raiders for the second and final AFC wild-card spot, but the Silver and Black have the head-to-head tiebreaker in hand courtesy of a 31-24 win in Week 4.

The Colts don't have any breathing room below them, either, with the 5-5 Tennessee Titans, 5-5 Pittsburgh Steelers and 4-5 Jaguars nipping at their heels, making the Jags game even more important.

Kickoff is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Per Caesars Sportsbook, the Colts are three-point favorites over the Jags, who will welcome back starting quarterback Nick Foles after the offseason acquisition suffered a broken collarbone in Week 1.