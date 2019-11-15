Browns' Mack Wilson Posts '1-0' Tweet Showing Injured JuJu Smith-Schuster

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 15, 2019

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Mack Wilson #51 of the Cleveland Browns looks over the offense during a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson deleted a controversial tweet that had a picture of himself standing tall and Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster laying prone on the field. 

Kevin Boilard of 247Sports took a screenshot of the tweet, which also included the caption "1-0" with a laughing emoji:

That play occurred in the second quarter when Smith-Schuster sustained a concussion after being hit by two Browns defensive players. 

Wilson's tweet came on the same day the NFL announced an indefinite suspension for Myles Garrett after he ripped Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet off and hit him in the head with it late in the fourth quarter of Cleveland's 21-7 win on Thursday. 

