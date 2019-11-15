Bronny James, Zaire Wade Sierra Canyon Team to Appear on ESPN Networks 15 Times

Basketball fans who miss the LeBron James-Dwyane Wade pairing will get many looks at what the next generation of that collaboration looks like. 

Per Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times, Sierra Canyon High School, featuring Bronny James and Zaire Wade, will have 15 basketball games air on the ESPN family of networks this season. 

Sierra Canyon is regarded as one of the nation's best men's high school basketball teams in the country, and expectations are high heading into the 2019-20 season. 

Last year's squad finished with a 32-3 overall record and will open this year ranked No. 12 in the nation by USA Today

The school's profile was raised exponentially in May when Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reported James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, would be enrolling for the 2019-20 academic year.

Bronny will be eligible to attend college in 2023-24, with 247Sports' crystal ball predictions currently listing Duke as his most-likely landing spot. This assumes, of course, he will go to college.

Wade is in his senior year and could secure a scholarship from a major college program. The 17-year-old currently has offers from DePaul, Nebraska, Rhode Island and Toledo, per 247Sports

The NBA has officially proposed lowering the draft age to 18 as part of the next collective bargaining agreement. This would allow high-school graduates to turn pro without having to attend college or play overseas for one year before going to the NBA. 

ESPN3 will stream its first Sierra Canyon's game on Nov. 21 against Montgomery High School. The first nationally-televised game will air Dec. 5 on ESPN 2. 

