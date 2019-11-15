Moise Kean's Father Says Everton Move 'Was a Mistake,' Wants Italy Return

OLLY GREENWOOD/Getty Images

Everton striker Moise Kean's father has said his move from Juventus to Goodison Park "was a mistake" and hopes the 19-year-old returns to Italy "as soon as possible."

Biorou Jean Kean told Centro Suono Sport (h/t Will Griffee for MailOnline) that he is hopeful his son can join Serie A side Roma and was also critical of the starlet's agent Mino Raiola.

"Sending my son to England was a mistake, because he's still too young, he's not feeling good at Everton, I didn't like this transfer. I hope he can come back to Italy as soon as possible, I hope he goes to Rome, but the important thing is that he comes back here.

"I don't have a relationship with Raiola, I have never met him, I don't think he even wants to see me. He demanded my son's power of attorney when he was 14 and together with my ex-wife he wanted to take him to England. At Everton, where he is playing now, he is not settling in well. I think he was supposed to wait a few more years before he had an experience abroad. If there is a possibility for him to come back to Italy, I hope he can do that, so as not to ruin him."

Kean joined Everton in July for an initial fee of £29 million and agreed to pay him £2.75 million a year, according to Fabrizio Romano at the Guardian.

The deal was initially seen as a real coup for Everton given Kean's talent and youth, and the fact they had been able to convince one of Europe's brightest young stars to swap Juventus for Goodison Park.

Football writer Mina Rzouki highlighted why Kean is so highly-rated:

Yet Kean has struggled to make much of an impression on Merseyside since his move. He has made only two Premier League starts and is yet to open his account for his new club.

The teenager was dropped from the squad for Everton's trip to Southampton because he was late for a team meeting, according to Sky Sports News. The report also noted how it was the second time the youngster had been late for a team meeting.

Raiola is reportedly unhappy with Kean's lack of game time at Everton and has contacted AC Milan to discuss a January move, according to Calciomercato's Apollo Heyes.

Meanwhile, Roma have also reportedly expressed interest, and Everton are considering whether a loan move back to Italy might aid his development, per Corriere dello Sport (h/t Jordan Seward for MailOnline).

There is no doubt that Kean has not had the impact expected when he signed for Everton, yet it seems unlikely the club would be willing to give up on such a promising youngster so soon after investing heavily in his talents.