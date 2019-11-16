Albania vs. France: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

TF-Images/Getty Images

Albania host France in UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying on Sunday at the Air Albania Stadium.

France have already qualified for Euro 2020, and they will finish top of Group H of they win their final match.

The hosts cannot progress but have performed admirably in qualifying, recording four wins.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17

Time: 8:45 p.m. local, 7:45 p.m. GMT, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Football (UK), TUDN (U.S.)

Stream: Sky Go, ESPN+, Univision NOW

Odds: Albania 9-1, France 1-3, draw 4-1 (via Oddschecker)

Preview

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Pride will be at stake in Tirana when the world champions arrive for their last qualifying match.

The Eagles have impressed during their campaign, but they didn't do enough to catch Turkey and Iceland in the standings.

Les Bleus are likely to rotate their starting options in what is essentially a dead rubber, increasing the chances of an Albania win. However, they will still need to be careful, as a defeat coupled with a Turkey win over Andorra would see them finish second and affect their seeding for the draw for the finals.

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi was called up by Didier Deschamps for a second time after impressing in the Premier League.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The 20-year-old has improved over the past 12 months despite the Gunners' struggles, and he appears set to make his debut for the world champions.

Even with wholesale changes, France will have a superior starting XI on Sunday, and Albania will need to be at their best if they want to capture three points.

Edoardo Reja's men have either been convincing or off the pace in their qualifiers, and they were beaten 4-1 during the corresponding match in Paris. However, 16 goals in qualifying has proved their pedigree in the final third.

Deschamps' fringe players will view the encounter as an opportunity to impress their coach and make his squad for the finals. Albania have lost six of their eight games against France in their history. They will have to buck the trend if they want to finish on a high note and stop France collecting an eighth victory in qualifying.