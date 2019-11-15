Jets' Adam Gase: 'Probably a Reason' Quincy Enunwa Took Issues to Social Media

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase has responded to receiver Quincy Enunwa using social media to put the organization on blast Thursday after he was fined nearly $28,000.

"We handle our stuff in-house, and some people choose to use social media," Gase told reporters Friday. "There's probably a reason they're doing that."

Enunwa took to Twitter to voice his frustration regarding team-issued fines totaling $27,900 (warning: contains profanity):

The Jets fined Enunwa for missing a pair of treatments last week. The 27-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a season-ending neck injury in Week 1, his second neck injury in three years. He has played in just 12 games since the start of the 2017 season.

While Enunwa acknowledged he should have informed the team of his absences ahead of time, he made it clear that he did not agree with being fined the maximum amount allowed. He noted he missed one treatment because he took his wife, a military veteran, out for a Veteran's Day lunch and another for an emergency (warning: contains profanity):

Enunwa signed a four-year, $36 million deal with New York in December. That extension came near the end of a season in which he had 38 receptions for 449 yards and one touchdown.

This is not the first time Gase, who is in his first season with the Jets, has seen a player take to social media to speak out against the franchise.

Last month, guard Kelechi Osemele posted a doctor's note that revealed surgery was the recommended course of action for his torn labrum. The Jets reportedly did not believe Osemele needed surgery, resulting in fines for conduct deemed detrimental to the team.

Osemele was released on Oct. 26 after undergoing shoulder surgery without the team's approval.