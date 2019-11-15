Guillermo Barros Schelotto: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Wants to End Career in Italy

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Los Angeles Galaxy manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to finish his career in Italy, although he's unsure on what the next step will be for the forward.

Ibrahimovic confirmed this week that he would not be renewing his contract with the club following the conclusion of the Major League Soccer season, having shone in his two years with the Galaxy.

Speculation has been rife regarding the 38-year-old's next club, and Schelotto said the striker would be open to another spell in Serie A, per Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Daniel Lewis of Goal).

"He does not know what he will do now," said the Galaxy coach. "He is a wonderful player, but I don't know what his next step will be—perhaps he'll finish his career in Naples [with Napoli] or with Milan. I don't know where he will go, but he deserves and wants to finish his career in Italy."

When asked about the prospect of linking up with Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti, Schelotto said he thinks the veteran has attributes the Partenopei require at this point. "They know each other well," he said. "Zlatan evidently has the characteristics that Napoli needs."

Although he didn't win trophies with the Galaxy, Ibrahimovic shone during his time at the club and showed he still has an edge in front of goal, scoring 52 goals over the course of his two MLS seasons.

Los Angeles failed to qualify for the playoffs in Ibrahimovic's first year at the club, but he was able to fire the team to the postseason in 2019. However, they were eliminated by rivals Los Angeles FC in the conference semi-finals.

After leaving European football in 2018, it will be intriguing to see if the forward does make a return to the continent, with Italy seemingly his most likely destination at this point.

In Serie A, Ibrahimovic has previously enjoyed plenty of success, excelling in spells at Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan. With that in mind, it would be intriguing to see how he would fare in new surroundings at the San Paolo.

Italian football would be a step up in class again for the striker after two years in the United States and would be a test of Ibrahimovic's evergreen goalscoring ability in what are the twilight years of his career.