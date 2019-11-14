Jets' Sam Darnold: It Would Be 'Absolutely Amazing' for Adam Gase to Remain HC

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold would like to see Adam Gase return as head coach next season.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Darnold was excited about the possibility of having Gase back in 2020: "If everything works out like it's supposed to and Adam is here again, that would be absolutely amazing. Going into OTAs [next spring] and knowing the whole offense, and even being able to build off things we've already done this year, it will be incredible."

The Jets seem intent on giving Gase at least two seasons to work things out. Owner Christopher Johnson told the media yesterday they weren't going to make any changes to the coaching staff during or after the season.

Despite the Jets being a disappointing 2-7, Darnold has been steadfast in his support of Gase.

"There's no flinch in him," Darnold told Newsday's Al Iannazzone. "I think that kind of ripples throughout the team. When you've got a head coach that's just going to continue to work no matter what the circumstances are, no matter what people are saying about him, that's a really good thing."

When New York hired Gase as head coach in January, his main objective was to develop Darnold into the quarterback the franchise needs him to be after selecting him third overall in the 2018 draft.

Things haven't worked out on the field for Darnold or the Jets. The 22-year-old is averaging 217.8 passing yards per game and has more interceptions (nine) than touchdowns (seven) in six games played.

There is still time for Gase to get his team back on track in 2019. A strong finish for the Jets will at least provide the franchise with optimism for the first time since they won 10 games in 2015.