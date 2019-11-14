MLB Rumors: Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, More Reject $17.8M Qualifying Offers

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Seven MLB players have rejected qualifying offers from their respective teams, which would have paid them $17.8 million next season, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon, Stephen Strasburg, Zack Wheeler, Madison Bumgarner, Josh Donaldson and Marcell Ozuna will all now enter free agency, although it would cost potential suitors a draft pick or internal bonus money in compensation.

Will Smith also received a qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants but signed with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday on a three-year deal worth $39 million.

Of the 10 players who were offered the one-year deal, only Jose Abreu and Jake Odorizzi accepted the offer, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Only eight of 90 players have now accepted the qualifying offer since the system was introduced in 2012.

The majority of the decisions to reject were unsurprising, especially those of top-flight free agents like Cole or Washington Nationals stars Strasburg or Rendon. Each is expected to receive a long-term, nine-figure deal, giving them little incentive to sign a one-year option.

Strasburg had already opted out of his latest deal, leaving $100 million over four years on the table.

Wheeler and Bumgarner should also land major deals as potential frontline starters who will likely be top options after Cole and Strasburg are off the market.

Donaldson played last season on a one-year deal worth $23 million and thrived for the Atlanta Braves with 37 home runs, making it unlikely he will take a pay cut.

Ozuna was one player who might've taken the deal, but Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported seven teams are already interested in the outfielder on a multiyear contract. This likely helped seal his decision to reject the qualifying offer.

In all seven cases, the teams losing a player in free agency will receive a draft pick following the Competitive Balance Round B, per MLB.com.