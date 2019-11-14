Antonio Callaway Released by Browns Amid Reported 10-Game Suspension

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Antonio Callaway's time with the Cleveland Browns has reportedly come to an end after just 20 games.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns are releasing Callaway to make room on their 53-man roster for offensive tackle Drew Forbes.

Rapoport added Callaway is facing a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, and it was "an important factor" in Cleveland's decision to release him. He had his appeal hearing within the past week.

Regarded as one of the most talented receivers in the 2018 draft class, Callaway fell to the fourth round because of off-field concerns. He was suspended for the 2017 season at the University of Florida after being charged with credit card fraud, which resulted in his enrollment in a pretrial intervention program.

Per Rapoport, Callaway's drug test sample at the NFL Scouting Combine came back diluted, and Callaway said it was due to being overhydrated.

Callaway had a promising rookie season for Cleveland with 586 yards and five touchdowns on 43 receptions. Things quickly went south for the 22-year-old when he received a four-game suspension in August for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Since returning in Week 5, Callaway hasn't made much of an impact on the field. He managed just 89 yards on eight receptions in four games and was a healthy scratch for the Browns' Week 10 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Browns (3-6) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) on Thursday night looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.