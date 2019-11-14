Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Hat-Trick, Portugal Demolish Lithuania 6-0

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2019

FARO, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 14: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Juventus celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match between Portugal and Lithuania at Estadio Algarve on November 14, 2019 in Faro, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)
Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Portugal moved one step closer to qualifying for the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament on Thursday with a 6-0 win over Lithuania. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the easy win. 

The Juventus man opened the scoring from the penalty spot early and curled home a stunning second goal after 22 minutes.

Lithuania collapsed after the break, with Pizzi, Goncalo Paciencia, Bernardo Silva and Ronaldo netting.

Luxembourg couldn't beat Serbia in the other Group B match, meaning Portugal have yet to clinch their spot at Euro 2020. Both teams have one match remaining, but Portugal have the one-point advantage.

   

What's Next?

Portugal's final qualifier will be against Luxembourg on Sunday. Lithuania's campaign is over.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

