Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Hat-Trick, Portugal Demolish Lithuania 6-0

Portugal moved one step closer to qualifying for the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament on Thursday with a 6-0 win over Lithuania. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the easy win.

The Juventus man opened the scoring from the penalty spot early and curled home a stunning second goal after 22 minutes.

Lithuania collapsed after the break, with Pizzi, Goncalo Paciencia, Bernardo Silva and Ronaldo netting.

Luxembourg couldn't beat Serbia in the other Group B match, meaning Portugal have yet to clinch their spot at Euro 2020. Both teams have one match remaining, but Portugal have the one-point advantage.

What's Next?

Portugal's final qualifier will be against Luxembourg on Sunday. Lithuania's campaign is over.

