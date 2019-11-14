Report: NFL Wants Ex-Dolphins HC Joe Philbin to Run Colin Kaepernick Workout

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The NFL is hoping to get former Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin to take part in Colin Kaepernick's workout Saturday.

Per Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the league "will likely" ask Philbin to handle the workout drills for Kaepernick during the showcase in Atlanta.

Robinson noted as of Wednesday night no throwing program has been scripted, nor had any players committed to serve as wide receivers for Kaepernick.

