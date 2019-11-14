Thierry Henry Named Montreal Impact Head Coach

Claude Paris/Associated Press

Thierry Henry has joined MLS side Montreal Impact as their new head coach.

The club announced the news on Twitter:

Per the Press Association (for the Guardian), Henry has signed a two-year deal with the club, which includes an option for a third.

The former Arsenal striker said he had always kept an eye on Montreal: "It's an honour to become head coach of the Montreal Impact and return to MLS. It's a league I know well in which I had some very nice moments. To be in Quebec, in Montreal, which has a huge multicultural heritage, it's extraordinary. I have always had an eye on this club and now I'm here."

Montreal stated they interviewed just one candidate for the job, a decision sports writer Kristan Heneage found curious:

Henry finished his career in MLS with New York Red Bulls after spells at Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal and Barcelona. He found most success with the Gunners, becoming the club's all-time stop scorer.

The 42-year-old moved into coaching after his playing career and became a wanted man after impressing as an assistant to Roberto Martinez with the Belgian national team. He got his first solo gig with Monaco in 2018, but he fell well short of the expectations and was sacked less than four months later.

Wilmer Cabrera coached Montreal in the past season and failed to guide the team to the play-offs. His expiring contract was not renewed.

The Impact only began playing in MLS in 2012, and they have won three Canadian Championships and advanced to the final of the 2015 CONCACAF Champions League.

Montreal have not qualified for the MLS play-offs in three straight seasons, though, finishing no higher than seventh in the conference standings.