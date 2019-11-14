Thierry Henry Named Montreal Impact Head Coach

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2019

Monaco coach Thierry Henry watches the players as they train before the Champions League Group A soccer match between Monaco and Club Brugge at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Claude Paris/Associated Press

Thierry Henry has joined MLS side Montreal Impact as their new head coach.

The club announced the news on Twitter:

Per the Press Association (for the Guardian), Henry has signed a two-year deal with the club, which includes an option for a third. 

The former Arsenal striker said he had always kept an eye on Montreal: "It's an honour to become head coach of the Montreal Impact and return to MLS. It's a league I know well in which I had some very nice moments. To be in Quebec, in Montreal, which has a huge multicultural heritage, it's extraordinary. I have always had an eye on this club and now I'm here."

Montreal stated they interviewed just one candidate for the job, a decision sports writer Kristan Heneage found curious:

Henry finished his career in MLS with New York Red Bulls after spells at Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal and Barcelona. He found most success with the Gunners, becoming the club's all-time stop scorer.

The 42-year-old moved into coaching after his playing career and became a wanted man after impressing as an assistant to Roberto Martinez with the Belgian national team. He got his first solo gig with Monaco in 2018, but he fell well short of the expectations and was sacked less than four months later.

Wilmer Cabrera coached Montreal in the past season and failed to guide the team to the play-offs. His expiring contract was not renewed. 

The Impact only began playing in MLS in 2012, and they have won three Canadian Championships and advanced to the final of the 2015 CONCACAF Champions League. 

Montreal have not qualified for the MLS play-offs in three straight seasons, though, finishing no higher than seventh in the conference standings.

Related

    Report: City Won’t Get UCL Ban

    Man City will only receive a fine from UEFA next month over financial fair play investigation (The Athletic)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: City Won’t Get UCL Ban

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mbappe Committed to PSG Until 2020/21

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Mbappe Committed to PSG Until 2020/21

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Thierry Henry hired as Montreal Impact head coach

    Montreal Impact logo
    Montreal Impact

    Thierry Henry hired as Montreal Impact head coach

    Tristan D'Amours, Pro Soccer USA
    via Pro Soccer USA

    Thierry Henry: Being in Montreal Is Extraordinary

    Montreal Impact logo
    Montreal Impact

    Thierry Henry: Being in Montreal Is Extraordinary

    PA Media
    via the Guardian